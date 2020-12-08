After falling to Chattooga 82-57 on Friday, the Gordon Central boys’ basketball team responded in a big way in their first home game on Saturday, as they got their first win of the season against Haralson County by a score of 54-46.
Gordon Central coach Derrick Broom was happy with his team’s effort in the big win.
“The guys really competed hard against Haralson County (0-3), and we were able to find a way to win,” Broom said. “We got lazy on defense early in the game and couldn’t close out on their shooters, but we made some adjustments late in the first quarter that helped.”
Kade Steward paced the Warriors (1-1, 0-1) with 20 points, while Ethan Watson added nine. Mac McDaniel and Tre Williams accounted for eight apiece, as well. Broom discussed their performances on the night.
“Kade was finally able to get into a rhythm,” Broom said. “He didn’t rely on his shot and was a lot more aggressive with attacking. Ethan Watson was another bright spot for us. He came off the bench and provided quality minutes for us having to play multiple positions from point guard, forward and center. Tre Williams had a complete game and gave us a huge boost on the boards. He’s another athlete that we can rely on to play multiple positions for us. Sophomore Mac McDaniel continues to show what he is capable of, as he led us in scoring against Chattooga with 17. He had eight against Haralson but hit some crucial shots when needed.”
Gordon Central girls
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors (0-2, 0-1) dropped their second game of the season to Haralson County (3-0) on Saturday by a score of 48-35.
Tayla Gunn paced the Lady Warriors with 15 points, and Kim Passley added 10 of her own. Gordon Central coach Matt Swanson was proud of their effort in the loss.
“Tayla Gunn and Kim Passley did a great job attacking the basket for us tonight,” Swanson said.
“We have to learn to take care of the ball better if we want to be successful. (I was) proud of how hard the girls played. We will get better.”
As of this publication, the next games for the Gordon Central basketball program will be at Fannin County on Thursday. The girls’ game will be at 7 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8:30 p.m.
Sonoraville girls
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix’s basketball team earned a big 74-62 home win over Rockmart (0-2, 0-1) on Thursday to move to 2-1 (1-0) on the season. Despite a laudable individual effort by Rockmart’s Tiara Berry, who scored 36 points, the Lady Jackets were no match for the home side.
Alexa Geary led the Lady Phoenix with 30 points, and Abby Chambers added 17. Sonoraville coach Stephanie Caudell praised her team’s performance.
“It was a big region win against a really good team,” Caudell said. “Alexa Geary had an outstanding individual effort, but it took a total team effort to get the win.”
The Lady Phoenix’s next game (as of publication) will be on Friday at 7 p.m. versus Adairsville at home. The boys will play right after at 8:30 p.m.