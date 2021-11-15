Don't be surprised if when you walk by new Gordon Central boys head basketball coach Wes Greer, he has a hammer in one hand and a saw in the other.
After all, right now, he is in the process of building. Building a basketball team that come January and February will be dangerous to tangle with.
"We've got a lot of work to do, but we're trying to build this from the ground up," Greer said. "It's going to take some time, but I'm excited to be here. I see a lot of potential here. The administration has been supportive. I come to work every day and I'm five minutes from my house. There's just so many positives to being here and so we're going to working to become the best team we can be. It's just going to take some time."
He said he really doesn't know much about what has happened in the past and doesn't concern himself with such matters because what matters is him is what happens from here on.
"I want us to be a team that makes the community proud both on and off the court. I want us to do things the right way on the court and I want us to do things the right way in the classroom and in the hallways and in the community and those are the type of players we're looking for," Greer said. "We want little kids that may come to Gordon Central some day to look up to our players and so everyday I want my players to strive to be only the best player, but also the best person, they can be."
He says he wants his kids to stay within themselves as players and don't worry about hitting a home run when a single will do the job.
"I think a big thing for us is that we just play the game," Greer said. "Don't try to do things you can't do as a player. Don't try to do too much. Just do what you can do and be the player that you are. Sometimes players try and do too much and put too much pressure on themselves and I don't want us to do. I just want us to go out and play like we can and stay within what we do. And I think if the guys will do that, they'll be just fine."
The team had a scrimmage at Armuchee prior to starting the year with two home games in two days. They were missinga couple of key pieces in the scrimmage like freshman shooting guard Lucas Breier and sophomore forward Peyton Chastain, but were at full strength for their first two games.
That is provided senior strong forward Scott James was healthy after he hurt his knee in the scrimmage and had to get an MRI done. Greer said the 6-foot-3 James was playing well when he had to leave the game and he is a big part of their future plans.
His first five against Armuchee were 5-foot-11 point guard Blake Broome, Breier, senior small forward Walker Angland, James, and 6-foot-3 junior postman Gavin Holmes Jr. Junior 6-foot guard Mac McDaniel would have been the starting two guard but was not at the scrimmage.
But the Warriors have a large roster with 14 players and that gives Greer some options going forward.
"We have some size," he said. "We have some quickness. We have some speed. We're asking some guys to play a couple of different positions because we think that they can do some different things, but we're still looking at everyone and looking at everybody and trying to figure out exactly how we can become the best that we can be."
He also said he knows he will likely start, but everything is fluid and no one's job is secure unless they play well enough to keep it.
Senior 5-foot-11 forward Christopher Yantuche, senior guard Omar Byrd, junior guard Kayden Murray, junior guard James Hughes and 6-foot-5 junior forward Tyler Hedges are definitely in contention in playing time.
"We're looking at everything right now and not ruling anything out," Greer said. "We just want our kids to come ready to work hard every day and what happens after that will sort itself out. But we've got a lot of kids that have a chance to play, depending on how they do."
The team also added some beef in the form of former football players Zac Purdue and Brock Shellhouse, both who are about 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, and although they have never played the game before, Greer thinks they will make an impact around the basket.
"They decided they want to play basketball and they did a good job in our scrimmage," Greer said. "They were active. They took up a lot of space in the lane. They're still learning the game but I think both have a lot of upside and both will help. With them and the others we have inside, I think we can be a real physical team around the basket."
With so many people, it would seem they might be a fierce, in-your-face full-court pressure team, and while Greer didn't rule that out, the Warriors will play a lot of matchup zone and probably shoot pretty quickly offensively.
"I personally like to get up-and-down the floor, but you got to be able to adapt to your personnel and I'm not sure we're that kind of team yet. But I do think we can do some different things with some of our players and that's the way we'll try to play."
He said he wants to make sure the team is ready for Region play come January because they want to make the playoffs.
"We want to think big," Greer said. "We don't want to put any limitations on anyone or any of our goals. So we're just getting started and we've got a lot work to do, but I think we're all excited about seeing how good we can be."
Gordon Central
boys 2021-22
Schedule
Date Opponent
Dec. 7 Coosa, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 Chattooga, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Armuchee, 3 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Dalton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 Southeast Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 Murray County, 4 p.m.
Dec. 21 Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Dec. 22 North Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 at Pepperell, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 at Fannin County, 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 Dade County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 at Dalton County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 at Oakwood Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 Model, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Coosa, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Chattooga, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 Pepperrell, 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 Fannin County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Dade County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Model, 7:30 p.m.