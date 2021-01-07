The Gordon Central basketball teams hosted both varsity squads from Dade County on Tuesday night. In the boys’ game, the Warriors fell to Dade County in an overtime thriller 63-59.
The Warriors (1-4, 0-4) trailed for the vast majority of the game and were even down by 15 in the fourth quarter. However, Gordon Central rallied late to tie the game at 51 before Wyatt York’s clutch basket for the Warriors tied it again at 53 to force overtime, but the visitors had their way in the overtime period.
“We tried to finish,” said Gordon Central coach Derrick Broom, sharing his thoughts on the game. “We didn’t give up. We had to make some adjustments because we have too many kids that think they’re above everybody else. We told the guys, ‘We’re starting a new year. We’re done with all that. We’re going to find us five, six, maybe seven guys that are going to go out there and give us what we need.’ We found five tonight there at the end that gave us everything they had and fought and fought.
"Unfortunately, we had some mismatches and miscommunications on defense there towards the end that hurt us, but we’ll follow through with it. We’re getting better. They (the Warriors) haven’t played for almost 30 days. We got to be sharp come February.”
York finished with 16 points to lead the Warriors on the night, and Kade Steward finished in second on Gordon Central with 12. Brett Kay paced Dade County (2-1, 2-0) in scoring with 15. Broom talked about York’s performance in the game.
“Wyatt is an extremely hard worker that provides effort the entire game,” Broom said. “If everyone on the team played with the effort that he provides, we would be a lot better team.”
Dade County girls 52, Gordon Central 43
The Lady Warriors lost their game against Dade County 52-43. The scoring duo of Dade County’s Jayda Wood (21 points) and Stella Henry (19 points) was too much for Gordon Central (1-6, 1-3) to handle.
The main bright spots for the Lady Warriors in the game were the respective play of Tayla Gunn and Emily Reece, who scored 11 apiece. Gordon Central Lady Warriors’ coach Matt Swanson gave his overall thoughts about the game against the Lady Wolverines (4-1, 2-0).
“I thought we battled tonight,” Swanson said. “Only scoring three points in the second quarter killed us. I was very proud of Emily and Tayla's performance tonight. We have to take care of the ball better if we want to win these close games.”
As of this publication, the next games for Gordon Central are this Tuesday at Model. The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.