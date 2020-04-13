During its April meeting, the Gordon County Board of Education approved the hiring of two leadership positions for the 2020-2021 school year.
Rebecca Champion was approved to replace the retiring Lee Ann Amico, assistant principal at Fairmount Elementary School, and Tara Green was approved to replace W. L. Swain assistant principal Shelly Allen, who will take over the reins as principal at Tolbert Elementary School in July.
Champion comes to Gordon County from White Elementary School but she is no stranger to the school system or Fairmount Elementary School. Before her time as assistant principal in Bartow County, she began her career at Fairmount Elementary in 1996 and taught for several years before moving to Bartow in 2014. She is excited to return home in this new capacity.
“I’m so excited to be coming back to my home school. I love the Fairmount community, and I will strive daily to support the students, parents, teachers and staff in ways that enhance learning for all. I believe it takes a united effort for children to acquire the education they deserve. I’m ready to be a part of that effort in Gordon County,” she said.
Champion holds an education specialist degree in administration and leadership and bachelor and master's degrees in middle grades education.
Green has been with Gordon County Schools since 2015 and currently teaches in the system’s gifted program and at W.L. Swain Elementary School. She holds an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont College, as well as both a bachelor’s and master's degree in early childhood education. She also holds endorsements in reading, English as a second language and gifted education.
“W. L. Swain holds a special place in my heart. I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to serving the teachers and students of W. L. S. in this new capacity,” said Green of her new position.
These educators will assume their new roles in July 2020.