The Gordon County Board of Education approved the hiring of Shelley Allen as the principal of Tolbert Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year during their meeting Monday evening.
This action comes one month after the board announced that Sket Angland would be transferred to Ashworth Middle School to serve as the principal next school year.
A native of Gordon County, Allen is a Gordon Central High School alumnus and a long-term employee of the school district. Mrs. Allen currently serves as the assistant principal at W. L. Swain Elementary School, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to her role as assistant principal, Allen served as an instructional coach for math and science and lead teacher for the Special Education Department at Sonoraville Elementary School.
When asked about her new position, Allen commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to begin a new journey at Tolbert Elementary and to continue the standard of excellence that has become the expectation at Tolbert.”
Allen holds an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, as well as both a Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Kennesaw State University.
The board also approved Kim Pruett to fill the assistant principal vacancy at Sonoraville High School for the 2020-2021 school year. Pruett has served as the district assessment and student information coordinator since 2017. Before moving to the district office, Pruett worked at Sonoraville High School, where she filled to role of district gifted coordinator and was the social studies department instructional supervisor. She also taught at Sonoraville Middle School early in her career.
Pruett holds a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and will complete a Tier I Educational Leadership Endorsement in June. She is also an alumnus of the University of Georgia, where she earned both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in education.
“I am thrilled and very thankful to have the opportunity to return to Sonoraville High School. I look forward to working with students and faculty to continue the traditions of excellence at SHS," Pruett said.
Both of these educators will begin their new positions in July.