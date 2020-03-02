Page duty at the Capitol

Hannah McElrath and Breana Manning, members of the Gordon County 4-H program, served as legislative pages for Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, in the Georgia House of Representatives on Jan. 30. The two ladies served on the eighth legislative day of the 2020 session.

 Contributed

Hannah McElrath and Breana Manning, members of the Gordon County 4-H program, served as legislative pages for Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, in the Georgia House of Representatives on Jan. 30. The two ladies served on the eighth legislative day of the 2020 session.

Recommended for you