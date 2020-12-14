GoGo Running has announced its 2020 All-Area Team and several athletes from Gordon County were represented on the list.
Calhoun's Anna Gibson and Sonoraville's Riley Triplett were named to the girls first team.
For the boys team, Calhoun's Felipe Barrios, who won the Rome All-Area Championship race, and Gordon Central's Joey Kowalczewski were both selected as first-team members.
Sonoraville's Andrew Carey was tabbed an honorable mention.
Carolynne Dooley of Ashworth Middle School was awarded the Girls Middle School Runner of Year.
Runners named to the GoGo All-Area Team can pick up their certificate at GoGo at the Shoe Box, located at 1018 Martha Berry Highway in Rome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.