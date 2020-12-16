Ten Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students recently graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training Classes #202001, #202002 and #202003. Seven graduates are employed law enforcement agencies in the Northwest Georgia community.
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class #202001 graduates:
- Brandon Hudson
- Sarah Kirkpatrick
- Greyson Renz
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class #202002 graduates:
- Franklin Aspenwall
- Justin Claxton
- Kameron Hendrix
- Carrter Roberts
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class #202003 graduates:
- Raymond Bentley II
- Devin Ellis
- Charles Kirby
The firearms “Top Gun” Award went to Charles Kirby for excellence in marksmanship and the Academic (Honor Graduate) Award went to Franklin Aspenwall.
Aspenwall is employed with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and Greyson Renz is employed with the Cohutta Police Department. Raymond Bentley II and Kirby are both employed with the Calhoun Police Department.
Justin Claxton works for the Gilmer County Sherriff’s Office, and Carrter Roberts is working for the Murray County Sherriff’s Office. Brandon Hudson is employed Bradley County Fire Rescue in Tennessee.