The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $6,450 in scholarships to 16 students, including two Susan Lynne Greene Memorial Scholarship recipients and one recipient of the Thomas Brown Scholarship.
Between $250 and $500 were awarded to each student to assist in paying for summer semester at GNTC.
“This summer we increased scholarship support to an unprecedented level,” said Lauretta Hannon, director of Institutional Advancement at GNTC. “We know that our students are facing new hardships as a result of COVID-19, and the GNTC Foundation is doing everything it can to meet this need.”
The 2020 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships were awarded to:
Sarah Eaker, Catoosa County Campus; Sarah Byrne, Catherine Galicia Baez, Brittany Rampley, Anthony Reeves and Mariana Reyes, Floyd County Campus; Joshua Walls, Courtney Wilkerson and Cidney Williams, Gordon County Campus; Kelley Fuller, Tyler Simpson, Erin Tucker, and Cathy Rose, Walker County Campus; Rosa Aguilar, Joshua Lopez and Gabriel Ochoa, Whitfield Murray Campus.
The recipients of the Susan Lynn Green Scholarship are Brandi Bradley of the Catoosa County Campus and Maria Trejo of the Walker County Campus. Joshua Lopez of the Whitfield Murray Campus was the recipient of the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County, Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.
The Susan Lynn Green Scholarship is awarded to two students working toward the completion of a diploma or an associate degree in Early Childhood Care and Education on the Catoosa and Walker County Campuses. The Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship was established for students working toward the completion of a certificate or degree in the Electrical program(s) on the Whitfield Murray Campus. This scholarship was created in memory of Thomas Brown, a dedicated electrician from the Dalton area.