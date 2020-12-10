The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation awarded $11,900 in scholarships to 31 qualifying students.
Between $250 - $500 was awarded to each student to assist in paying for the upcoming spring semester at GNTC.
“We are so proud of these outstanding students and applaud their commitment to academic excellence,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “We are also grateful to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation for making this support possible.”
The 2021 GNTC Foundation Spring Scholarships were awarded to: Zitlali Aguilar Moreno, Whitfield Murray Campus; Jerimiah Amador, Walker County Campus; Jennifer Bailey, Walker County Campus; Joshua Banks, Floyd County Campus; Ebony Carter, Floyd County Campus; Holly Craig, Walker County Campus; Mary Earley, Walker County Campus; Chasity Evans, Walker County Campus; Oscar Flores, Floyd County Campus; Eric Hamilton, Floyd County Campus; Stephen Hensley, Whitfield Murray Campus; Kimberly Hicks, Gordon County Campus; Alyssa Isler, Catoosa County Campus; Logan Johnson, Floyd County Campus; Kalee Mitchell, Floyd County Campus; Maddie Smith, Walker County Campus; Emmanuel Turcios, Floyd County Campus; and Decarla Yates, Walker County Campus.
Colton Burkhalter, Floyd County Campus, received the B. J. Pharr Scholarship and the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship was awarded to Jonatan Barron, Whitfield Murray Campus. Floyd County Campus student Saul Reyes Jr. received the Instrumentation and Controls Academy Scholarship.
The Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Howard Long, Floyd County Campus; Joshua Lopez, Whitfield Murray Campus; and Timonthy Padgett, Gordon County Campus.
Shelby Jones, Gordon County Campus, received the Patrick Doyle Basic Law Enforcement Scholarship. The Rome Home Builders Association awarded two Gordon County Campus students, Jessica Heifner and Lexi Hill, with scholarships.
Stephen Jones, Floyd County Campus, received the Shannen Ferry Memorial Scholarship. Catoosa County students Sita Celia Greene and Amie Patterson were awarded the Susan Greene Early Childhood Education Scholarship. Matthew Dunn, Whitfield Murray Campus, was the recipient of the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.
The GNTC Foundation was established to encourage private contributions in order to build and maintain outstanding academic and support programs at the college. Donations to the Foundation support areas of institutional need including scholarships to deserving students, equipment purchases, materials for the library and staff development.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.
GNTC students can apply for Foundation scholarships through the college website. Students need to create an account with GNTC Award Spring and their profile will be matched with scholarships for which they are eligible. For a full list of scholarships, visit the GNTC Foundation web page at www.GNTC.edu.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,454 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,730 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 4,724 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.