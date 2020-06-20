The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has awarded a $500 scholarship to one qualified student at each of the 26 high schools and five college and career academies in the northwest Georgia region. Two students at Trion High School received a scholarship of $250 each.
Usually presented to graduating high school seniors towards the end of the school year, the scholarships assist students with paying for their first year of college. This year, awarding the scholarships was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipients of the 2020 GNTC Foundation Scholarships are Aden Edwards, Armuchee High School; Austin Garner, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Marvin Alarcon, Calhoun High School; Jacquera Jester, Cedartown High School; Austin Cordle, Chattooga High School; Trinity Wood, Coahulla Creek High School; Jasmine Michell Kerce, Coosa High School; Haven Tripp, Dade County High School; Karla Rivas Tirador, Dalton High School; Leah McElveen, Floyd County College & Career Academy; Alfredo Peguares, Gordon Central High School; Courtney Allen, Gordon County College & Career Academy; Sally Thomison, Gordon Lee High School; Alyssa Isler, Heritage High School; Steven Matthew Davis, LaFayette High School; Clyde Mussared, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School; Jonathan Casey, Model High School; Gisselle Reyes, Morris Innovative High School; Nohemi Ramirez, Murray County High School; Autumn Sims, North Murray High School; Amelia McClure, Northwest Whitfield High School; Jazmine Colindres, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy; Logan Johnson, Pepperell High School; Jasmine Collier, Phoenix High School; Bladdimir Reyes-Alvarado, Polk County College & Career Academy; Katelyn Gates, Ridgeland High School; Alexander Greynolds, Ringgold High School; Leah Phanmanee, Rockmart High School; Horace "Tre" Morgan III, Rome High School; Lexi Hill, Sonoraville High School; Zane Cochran, Southeast Whitfield High School; Harley Harris and Seth Hall, Trion High School.
“We are so honored to support the best and the brightest talent coming from every high school in our nine-county service area,” said Lauretta Hannon, director of Institutional Advancement at GNTC. “We hope that these scholarships encourage the students and get them off to a terrific start at GNTC.”
Five additional students received the Chattooga High School Alumni Scholarship. This scholarship is made possible through alums of Chattooga High School, a husband and wife began this financial aid to help graduating students of the school. The GNTC Foundation awarded the $500 Chattooga Alumni Scholarships to the following Class of 2020 graduates: Karsen Gilliam, Gabrielle Morgan, Kayla Rosser, Madison Smith and Gabrielle Schoenfeld.
The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the northwest Georgia region attend college. GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and annual fundraising events raise resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships.
The Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County, Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.