The Calhoun and Gordon Central High School girls soccer teams begin what they hope are long playoff journeys this week when the GHSA state soccer playoffs commence around the state.
The girls teams held their opening-round games on Tuesday night (details of those games were not available at press time) while the boys teams will play their first-round matches Wednesday night.
Calhoun
The Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Taylor Sumrall, began the 5A postseason Tuesday night at home against Decatur, the third seeded club out of Region 5.
The Swarm is one of the hottest teams around going into the Round of 32, ending the season with five wins and a tie in their last seven games. And they had that unbeaten stretch come to an end Friday night with a tough 1-0 loss to Heritage High School out of Ringgold.
But prior to that, Coach Sumrall's team had gone 34 days without a defeat since a Region 7-5A loss to state-ranked Region 7-5A champion Blessed Trinity in late February.
They finished second in Region 7-5A with a 4-1 record and handled the competition without a lot of problems except the game against BT, which dominated the Region en route to a perfect 5-0 record.
Their defense in those seven games was remarkable as they allowed just four goals in that span and shut out two different opponents -- Woodland and Coosa.
A lot of teams used last week as a final time to take a step back and get some rest going into this week's elimination games, but the Calhoun girls soccer club was not one of them, playing a pair of home matches against non-region opponents to try and stay sharp going into the playoffs.
The team first played Southeast Whitfield last Tuesday night to a 1-1 tie before they lost to Heritage Friday evening in the regular season finale.
Decatur brought a 9-6 mark into the team's matchup Tuesday night, placing third in a tough Region 5-5A behind Region champion Chamblee, which went undefeated at 7-0, and second-place St. Pius X, which was 6-1.
The Lady Bulldogs did play a game last week during their spring break to help them avoid a long layoff going into the playoffs, and they suffered a 9-1 defeat to Blessed Trinity, which improved to 16-1-1 on the season and has to be considered one of the favorites to win a state championship going into the 5A tournament.
While it might look like it was a one-sided game and it was, the Bulldogs were able to score against BT and that is quite a feat, considering the Lady Titans have allowed just 11 goals all year, including none in their five Region matches, and shut out 10 different teams.