On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association gave the green light for high school sports activities to resume on Monday, June 8. However, those activities will be limited to conditioning only.
The restrictions include a group limit of 20 athletes and coaches for an on-campus workout. Participants must maintain social distancing practices at all times and masks/face coverings will be recommended.
The GHSA also recommended screening athletes and coaches prior to workouts regarding their health.
Weight training equipment and rooms must be sanitized before and after use. The new guidelines state there will be no use of locker rooms or showers.
During the GHSA's virtual meeting, Monday, June 1, was discussed as a potential target date to begin a phased restart, but those from larger school districts of the Metro Atlanta area expressed doubt they would be fully prepared in that time for the new guidelines.
As of now, there have been no changes to the official start of practices, which are set to begin July 27 for football and Aug. 1 for other fall sports.
Here are what some of the local coaches had to say ...
"I am ecstatic that the GHSA is giving the green light to get back in the gym," Calhoun Volleyball head coach Nic Hann said via text message. "I know every coach and athlete are ready to get back to work, but I am extremely excited since I will get to start working with my new team for the first time. We will have a virtual team meeting next week to discuss what the new policies mean for our program, and then we will prepare to get started with conditioning sessions in a few weeks."
