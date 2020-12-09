I just finished reading through the syrupy column from Charity Muse portraying the Democrat candidates for the Senate as pure as the wind driven snow. Warnock is the epitome of sunshine, lollipops and rainbows. Give me a break.
Even if he was as swell as portrayed, I would never vote for him or his wimpy counterpart, Jon Ossoff, when they will not represent Georgia. Both of them will essentially be two additional left wing senators for California or New York. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are all that stands between America as we know it and a new country that our parents and grandparents would not even recognize.
The Democrat Party is the party of the ultra-wealthy, and they care not at all about ordinary people. They care about power. They are not interested in discussion. They seek to silence all opposition.
It is bad enough that it seems likely that we will be turning the Presidency over to a man who has a hard time reading a teleprompter and does not know how to pronounce the name of one of his nominees or what department the guy will be heading.
Electing these Democrats will create a Senate that will allow Biden’s handlers to ram through a leftist agenda that will twist this country like a pretzel and would be a crime against sanity.
And we cannot count on the ridiculous media to keep an eye on the Democrats. CNN, NBC, the New York Times and the rest are too busy finding out what flavor of milkshake he is getting or writing puff pieces about the cat that Biden will have to play with in the White House. They are even working hard to make it look like Biden was responsible for the COVID vaccines that Trump pushed to develop.
We know what we can expect from the voting in Atlanta so it is up to all patriotic Georgians to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff elections for Perdue and Loeffler.
Ralph Huie
Calhoun