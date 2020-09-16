Your bones provide a solid structure. Your muscles power you through your days. And then there are the connections — ligaments and joints — that offer you the flexibility and agility you need to live life to its fullest. But when pain, injury or illness affect your musculoskeletal system, activities you once took for granted can turn challenging.
Fortunately, you don’t have to let these problems limit your life. The orthopedic specialists at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine can pinpoint the cause of your pain or restricted movements and guide you on the path to recovery. Their team is ready to offer relief while being committed to your whole-person health and safety.
From nonsurgical techniques like physical therapy to minimally invasive procedures all the way to joint replacements, AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine can offer the care you need to get you moving again.
Common Orthopedic Conditions
Orthopedic Care addresses a wide range of injuries and conditions. Some specific injuries and diseases AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine treats include:
♦ Bicep tendonitis, frozen shoulder and shoulder separation
♦ Dislocated hips, bursitis and tears in the tissues surrounding your hips, such as cartilage tears or labral tears
♦ Foot and ankle conditions, such as fractures, sprains and Achilles tendinitis
♦ Knee pain from osteoarthritis, tendinitis or rheumatoid arthritis
♦ Nerve injury, arthritis or fractures that affect your hand and wrist
♦ Orthopedic conditions in children, including scoliosis, leg length discrepancies and bone tumors
♦ Repetitive motion injuries like bursitis or carpal tunnel syndrome
♦ Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow, as well as dislocations and fractures of the elbow joint
It can be hard to place your own health and well-being at the top of your to-do list. That may feel especially true right now when many things feel different.
But in some cases, delaying treatment can cause more serious complications, such as nerve damage, chronic pain that’s harder to shake and limits to your functioning.
Finding the Cause of Your Pain
Whether you’re feeling a new ache, have a sudden injury or accident or are coping with pain you’ve quietly managed for years, don’t hesitate to reach out to the orthopedic experts at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
First, a physician will listen to you describe your symptoms and examine you. From there, their facilities have the most advanced diagnostic tests to determine the root cause of your problem. These include:
♦ Bone scans and bone density scans
♦ CT scans
♦ MRIs
♦ Ultrasounds
♦ X-Rays
From there, the care team can put together a comprehensive treatment plan that aims to restore your mobility, relieve your pain and allow you to embrace an active, fulfilling life.
Healing Your Pain, Safely
The clinic’s orthopedic specialists have a full suite of options to heal you — everything from medications to the most minimally invasive surgery to other procedures. Some of the orthopedic treatments AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers include:
♦ Arthroscopic surgery
♦ General Orthopedic Care
♦ Joint injections to reduce pain and swelling
♦ Joint replacement, including knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries
♦ Rehabilitation
♦ Sports-related injuries
♦ Treatment for carpal tunnel
You’ll also have access to a team of rehab specialists to help you return to full activity. Their physical therapists, athletic trainers and more will help you regain your strength, flexibility and confidence.
Commitment to Your Health and Safety
When you come to AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine for treatment of an orthopedic condition or injury, you’ll notice some changes the clinic has made to protect you, your family and your community.
With these steps, you can rest assured that your safety is put first:
♦ Everyone — including health care providers, patients, visitors and team members — will wear masks
♦ Frequent sanitizing of spaces
♦ Social distancing strategies, including well-spaced seating and floor markings that make it simple to stay 6 feet apart
♦ Temperature checks for all visitors and team members
♦ Contactless registration
♦ Appointment check-in from your car
A Team That’s Always Here for You
Protecting your health and safety while healing is important. If you are experiencing pain, illness or injury related to your bones, joints or muscles, the Orthopedic Care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is here to support you, safely. For more information, please call 706-602-3100 or visit AdventHealthGordon.com/ortho.