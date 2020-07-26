A German auto parts manufacturer is bringing its first manufacturing plant in the Southeast to Northwest Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
GEDIA Automotive Group will invest $85 million in a state-of-the-art plant in Whitfield County that will create 200 jobs in the greater Dalton area. The facility will produce parts for electric vehicles.
“As we are a national leader in manufacturing, logistics and workforce training, I’m confident this family-owned business will be very pleased with their decision to join the growing electric vehicle ecosystem here in Georgia,” Kemp said. “Once again, the state’s consistent investment in our Germany-based European office is paying off.”
GEDIA supplies lightweight automotive parts to Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and other automakers around the world. The Georgia plant will be the company’s second in the United States, joining a plant in Michigan.
Friday’s announcement came as state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson was traveling in Germany to meet with government officials and trade partners. GEDIA’s German headquarters in the Bavaria region is among Wilson’s stops.
“This project is an essential step into the future for GEDIA,” said Markus Schaumburg, one of two GEDIA Automotive Group CEOs. “Moving closer to the original equipment manufacturers allows us to serve the American market even better.”
The new plant is expected to begin operations during the third quarter of next year.