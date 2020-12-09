Georgia women’s basketball freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native who prepped at Spain Park High School averages 18.8 minutes and 6.3 points per game to start the season.
Barker highlighted the win against Georgia Tech with a late jumper in overtime. Her first 3-pointer with the Bulldogs gave her team its largest lead of the game against Oklahoma. She scored eight points in each of the games against East Carolina and the Sooners.
“I want to have an impact on the floor no matter what,” Barker said in a virtual press conference Dec. 1. “I'm not worried about how many points I scored or how many shots I get up, I want to be able to play defense and do whatever I can to help the team no matter what it is.”
Head coach Joni Taylor says her work-ethic fits right in with the legacy of Georgia women’s basketball.
“She has a high standard and next-play mentality,” Taylor said in a virtual press conference Nov. 27. “She’s aggressive and the mistakes she makes are freshman mistakes, but she is managing through that. She is someone that wants a challenge and accepts a challenge.”
Teammate Gabby Connally, who also earned an SEC Freshman of the Week honor back in 2017, sees some resemblance in Barker that she had in her early years with Georgia.
“[Barker] is very athletic and a great player,” Connally said in a Nov. 27 virtual press conference. “We did a one-on-one kind of drill and I took things a little lightly and she beat me completely off the dribble. That was when I knew she was good at what she does.”
Barker and the Bulldogs (4-0) are off to one of their best starts to a season since 2017 with three-straight road victories and one at home.
Georgia will be back in action tonight at 7 p.m. to take on Jacksonville State at Stegeman Coliseum.