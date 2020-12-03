Vanderbilt has no wins for a reason. The Commodores rank in the bottom four of the SEC in nearly every statistical category, including scoring offense and defense. Meanwhile, Georgia seems to have found its offensive groove, posting 409 and then 471 yards of offense in its past two games — both fewer than what Vanderbilt’s opponents have averaged this year.
Yet Georgia’s games against Mississippi State and South Carolina were uneven offensively. Sophomore running back Zamir White and company followed up their 8-yard performance on Nov. 21 with a 332-yard four-quarter charge against the Gamecocks a week later. In a virtual press conference Wednesday night, White said Georgia’s goal in closing out the season is to find offensive balance.
“We just want to be more complete,” White said.
Head coach Kirby Smart had a different take. In a virtual press conference Tuesday, Smart said the bottom line is scoring points, no matter how. South Carolina allowed the rush to excel, so Georgia rushed, finding the end zone four times along the way.
“I do think that being explosive is much more important than being balanced,” Smart said. “And explosive can be done in a lot of different ways.”
In exploiting South Carolina’s weakness, Georgia broke 300 rushing yards for the first time since its season-opener against Vanderbilt last season. And the Bulldogs did it by committee.
Despite seeing seven more attempts than junior James Cook, White rushed for 20 fewer yards. Georgia’s least experienced tailbacks, freshman Daijun Edwards and redshirt freshman Kenny McIntosh, posted career-high totals as well. Rather than feel like he missed out on opportunities, White was energized by the shared load.