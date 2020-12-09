The Gordon, Floyd and Chattooga County Young Farmer Associations are hosting a meeting for anyone in the area to earn one hour to apply towards a Private (10) or Commercial Pesticide (24) Applicator License.
Joshua Baker, Southeast Agriseeds LLC will speak on “Optimizing Forage Growth Using Annuals” (using proper fertilization and herbicide applications to help increase overall production) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m.
The event will be at the Gordon County Farm Bureau, 487 W. Belmont Drive, Calhoun. The cost is $10 for a Young Farmer member and $30 for a nonmember. Payment must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Membership is open to anyone 18 and older; dues are $30 for single or $50 for family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID waiver and wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance guidelines.
To register, contact Annemarie Carr with Gordon County Young Farmers at 770-519-3619 or acarr@gcbe.org; Emilia Jackson with Floyd County Young Farmers at 706-618-6245 or ejackson@floydboe.net; or Lauren Jarrett with Chattooga County Young Farmers at 706-252-4266 or ljarrett@chattooga.k12.ga.us.