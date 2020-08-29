Georgians can request an absentee ballot for the November election by going online to a website Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office launched Friday.
Located at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, the website allows users to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, which they can then return by mail or place in one of the drop-off boxes that were installed across the state ahead of the June primaries.
With the coronavirus pandemic raging, Georgians voted by mail in record numbers in June and are expected to do so again in November. Many of those who waited to vote in person in June were forced to wait in long, socially distanced lines that in some cases took hours.
Raffensperger’s office sent request forms for absentee ballots to every registered voter in Georgia ahead of the primaries. But he decided not to do that ahead of the November election after fellow Republicans, including House Speaker David Ralston, complained the practice could encourage fraud.
The secretary of state responded by developing the website to make it easy for Georgians who want to vote through the mail to request an absentee ballot.
The agency also expects to realize huge savings by using the website rather than paying the postage to mail absentee ballot request forms to about 7 million registered voters.
When a voter clicks on the website, he or she is prompted to supply personal data including name, date of birth and home county. The data then goes to the appropriate county elections office, which sends out the absentee ballot.
The new system has been put through several weeks of testing by cybersecurity experts working with the secretary of state’s office.
Voters who wish to cast absentee ballots are being asked not to procrastinate. The U.S. Postal Service is asking voters to allow 15 days for delivery each way.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5. Voters can check their registration status online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, shared a list of frequently asked questions related to the online ballot requests.
Q: Can anyone use this website?
A: Any registered Georgia voter is eligible to request and cast an absentee ballot. State law has allowed any voter to use an absentee ballot since 2005.
Q: What information do I need to enter?
A: Voters need to type five pieces of information to get started: their first name, last name, birth date, county, and driver’s license or state ID number. Then on the next screen, they can choose what address their ballot should be mailed to and enter an email address to receive a confirmation that their application has been received. Voters who are over 65 years old, physically disabled or living overseas are eligible to sign up to receive an absentee ballot for future elections in this election cycle.
Q: How does the website check my identity?
A: The absentee ballot request website matches information with voter registration records. If your name, birth date, county and ID don’t match, you won’t be able to proceed. After three failed attempts, the website will direct you to fill out a PDF application that can be mailed or emailed to county election offices.
Q: Can I track my absentee ballot online?
A: The status of absentee ballot requests will be reflected on the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov after county election officials accept them. Then voters will be able to see the date their absentee ballot application was received, the date their ballot was issued, and the date the completed ballot was received by the county.
Q: When will absentee ballots arrive at voters’ homes?
A: Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed to voters around Sept. 18, which is 46 days before the Nov. 3 election.