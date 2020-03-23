The Georgia Department of Public Health's noon report on Monday showed a total of 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and 25 deaths. Gordon County's total was increased to five confirmed cases.
Gordon County EMA Director Courtney Taylor said Monday that residents should keep in a mind that cases are assigned to the patient's home county, not necessarily where the patient was tested or is being treated.
Nearby, Bartow's number of confirmed cases was adjusted to 61, while Floyd's was at 10.
According to the DPH, Monday’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.
