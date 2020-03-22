The Georgia Department of Public Health noon report on Sunday showed a total of 600 cases in Georgia and 23 deaths. Gordon County's total remained at four confirmed cases.
Nearby, Bartow's number of confirmed cases rose to 57, while Floyd's was at nine.
The following is a statement released by Gordon County after the noon report from the GDPH:
The numbers released by the Department of Public Health as of today at noon confirm 600 positive cases now in Georgia which is up from 555 last night at 7 p.m. Deaths in the state of Georgia went from twenty cases at 7 p.m. up to twenty-three today at noon.
As for Gordon County, we remain at four confirmed positive cases as of today's noon report. Just as a reminder, cases are assigned to each county by the address of the resident, not where they were tested.
Also today we want to take this time to give our citizens a way to dispel some of the rumors that have been going around about COVID-19. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now created a page that can be visited at https://www.fema.gov/Coronavirus-Rumor-Control
Remember to continue to wash hands often, cover your cough and practice social distancing. As always we ask everyone to continue to pray for our community, our state, and our nation. We will continue to update as information changes and becomes available.