The numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at noon Tuesday show 1,026 confirmed cases now in Georgia, which is up from 800 at 7 p.m. Monday. Deaths in the state of Georgia went from 26 reported at 7 p.m. Monday to 32 cases Tuesday at noon.
Gordon County Emergency Management Directory Courtney Taylor said Gordon County now has seven confirmed cases. He also said to remember that cases are assigned to each county by the patient's residence, not where they were tested.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
According to the DPH, this week's significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.
