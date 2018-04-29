The Georgia Department of Labor will help Fieldturf fill more than 30 positions for their manufacturing facility in Calhoun.
The event will be held Friday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m and Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until noon at Fieldturf, located at 175 North Industrial Blvd., Calhoun.
The firm will be recruiting for:
- Coater Operator
- Warehouse Lift Truck Operator, and
- Tufting Machine Operator positions.
All applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Full time, seasonal and intern positions are available.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.