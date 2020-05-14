Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced this week that a donation from AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education's Foundation for Public Education will be used to deploy 448 Wi-Fi Rangers to 36 school districts, filling the internet connectivity gap for thousands of students in rural areas and tripling the number of wi-fi buses in the state.
Calhoun City Schools will be among the recipients. Calhoun City Schools Technology Director Mike Afdahl has been working closely with Superintendent Michele Taylor to determine the best placement.
“Our goal is to place the rangers where they will reach as many students as possible to ensure we are providing everything needed to allow our students to continue learning during school closures, summer months and the start of next school year,” said Taylor. “Each Wi-Fi Ranger can enable internet connections for up to 45 devices at one time, so this will be a big help in certain areas of our community. We understand that the signal for each bus has a range for connection up to 300 feet -- the length of a football field. Once the locations are determined, families will be notified on where they can access the wi-fi. We are thankful for our partners at AT&T who are meeting this need.”
Kemp praised AT&T as well.
"AT&T is doing our state a great service, helping us take a step forward to address the lack of available broadband connectivity for Georgia students," he said. "This issue has come into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic as so many rural students struggle to continue remote learning without internet access. We thank AT&T for recognizing that the children affected by this lack of connectivity are the young people who represent our future. Their generosity will leave a lasting legacy."
AT&T’s donation includes two free months of service for each device. Additional grant funding was applied to extend the impact of the initiative to an additional three months of service for each device. Districts have expressed their appreciation for the Wi-Fi Rangers and the five months of service that the donation will make available.
“In difficult times, Georgians are coming together to support public schools and students,” said Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I wish to thank our industry partners for their generosity and commitment to Georgia’s kids, and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, Innovation Fund Foundation, and Governor’s Office of Student Achievement for their partnership as well. Expanding wi-fi access will be a powerful support for school districts’ summer learning programs and will ensure a more equitable education system into the new school year.”
“We appreciate the generous support of private and public companies during this time, who are seeking out creative ways to help Georgia,” said Paige Pushkin, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Public Education. “Investments like this one from AT&T not only work to solve immediate challenges as a result of the pandemic, but also provide long term economic development and stability along with an educated and ready workforce. We are happy to work with other corporations looking to make this type of impact statewide."