The Georgia Department of Public Health reported during its 7 p.m. update on Saturday that there are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gordon County.
Statewide, the DPH reports there are now 555 cases statewide, including 56 in Bartow County and eight in Floyd County. The latest report also includes 20 deaths in Georgia, which equals to 3.6% of total confirmed cases.
The DPH reported during its noon update only three confirmed cases in Gordon, so the fourth was confirmed sometimes between noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The following message was posted by Gordon County officials following the noon update on Saturday:
The numbers released by the Department of Public Health as of today at noon confirm 507 positive cases now in Georgia which is up from 485 last night at 7 p.m. Deaths in the state of Georgia went from thirteen cases yesterday up to fourteen today at noon.
As for Gordon County, we remain at three confirmed positive cases as of today's report. Just as a reminder, cases are assigned to each county by the address of the resident, not where they were tested.
We also want to take the time to remind everyone of a few items of importance related to COVID-19. This is a very serious virus causing a serious situation. The Coronavirus is three times more contagious than the flu. Our neighboring county of Bartow’s numbers have jumped to 56 total confirmed cases. We need to continue to take positive steps to protect Gordon County’s families and our community. We can continue to do that by following established guidelines including washing hands, social distancing and avoiding unnecessary travel.
Also, we would like to remind everyone when calling 9-1-1 to utilize it for emergencies only and be honest and complete when answering the screening questions put in place for your protection and the protection of our responders. These questions are utilized to determine protective equipment that needs to be worn by responders as we are working to preserve the supply that we currently have. No matter your answers to the questions assistance will be dispatched to your emergency. Help our responders protect themselves while they work hard to take care of you.
Finally, but of utmost importance, continue to pray our community, our state, and our nation. We will continue to update as information changes and becomes available.