Georgia Department of Agriculture Food Safety Division issues statement on romaine lettuce

The Georgia Department of Agriculture Food Safety Divsion issued the following statement:
"The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) Food Safety Division is actively working with state and federal partners on this ongoing investigation, including the Georgia Department of Public Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The GDA agrees with the recommendation issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA, which encourages consumers to follow these instructions:
'Consumers should ask retailers where their romaine lettuce was sourced from, and not eat or buy any romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region. Since many product labels do not identify growing regions, do not eat or buy romaine lettuce if you do not know where it was grown. This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it.'
