Miracles don’t happen very often, but Deborah Burchett has seen a few in the more than four decades since she started work at the George Chambers Resource Center.
Once, she witnessed a young, deaf boy with cerebral palsy graduate from college and become a typesetter at The Daily Citizen in Dalton after being told he would never be able to go to school. Another time, Burchett watched as a young girl with cerebral palsy who had been told she would never walk on her own run for the first time, purely because of her own determination to do so.
“We sent her to school for the Special Olympics one day. I have no idea why it happened like this but all of a sudden I turned around to see what she was doing and I ended up standing there in the middle of the field boo-hooing like a baby because there she was running,” Burchett said. “She was next to the youngest of about six or eight kids. Their mom and dad both worked, so the older kids looked after her. They didn’t pity her or baby her. What she wanted to do, she had to do. So, she had the determination and made it happen.”
The George Chambers Resource Center opened in March 1970 in the basement of the old College Street School, but the dream for the center started long before that in the heart of a man that Burchett refers to always as “Mr. George Chambers.”
Chambers moved to Gordon County after college and became the principal at Sugar Valley School. Back then, all grades were held in the same building. Burchett said it was this practice that alerted Chambers to a need in the community.
“He would talk about how much he was bothered by having men in his school who never got out of high school. He recognized that they needed life skills. He started thinking about that way back then. Then, in 1969, when he was principal at Calhoun Elementary, he and Mrs. Gladys Tinsley wrote a grant that they later received in 1970,” Burchett said. “That allowed them to get started building what was then called the Gordon County Training Center.”
According to Burchett, the first children to participate in the center’s programs were housed in a classroom directly across from Chambers’ office at Calhoun Elementary School. They practiced things like table manners, how to care for their clothing, and how to serve themselves food. Chambers would frequently drop in to see how they were during the day.
“He was a fantastic man. He cared about everybody,” said Burchett. “Brandy, with the way she operates our center, reminds me so much of Mr. Chambers when I was in school. She is a mingler that way. She comes in and spends time with everyone. It wasn’t unusual for Mr. Chambers to come sit in on a class. He was very concerned about his students and loved everybody. He wanted everyone to do well, so with him being that type of man, I can see why he never gave up. He really cared.”
Brandy McConnell is the current program services director at the George Chambers Resource Center. She started there in 2002 and said she is incredibly proud of the way things have grown and developed in the intervening years. Nearly two decades ago, only 12 individuals were coming into the center every single day for services. Now, the center serves an average of 25-30 daily, some from as far away as Adairsville.
The services offered have expanded as well. Though a large part of the work done at the center is still focused on developing life skills, both McConnell and Burchett said there is a large focus on helping those in the program experience life in the same way everyone else can.
“It would be wonderful if we could tell parents or caregivers that they won’t ever make a mistake or fail, but that’s not life. But if you don’t give someone the chance to try something you could be robbing them of a possible success and you don’t want to do that,” Burchett said. “Our individuals here are just like everyone else and, I don’t care who you are, there will be things you need help with.”
Optional services include the option to drive using the center’s driving simulation room, getting a job in The Village Cafe or at the center’s Bailey Building store, participating in theatrical productions at the center’s theater and even going on trips to Lake Winnepesaukah through the Community Access program. McConnell said the later program is one of her favorites because it enables those in the program to experience things that other people take for granted.
“I see the difference we make with what we do for and with our guys. The small things that we may not think are big things are huge things to them. It really makes a difference and they love us unconditionally for it,” McConnell said. “They’re glad and thankful for the support and it’s so rewarding in that way. It makes it so you could never wake up and not want to come to work.”
Burchett agreed, saying that working with their clients is like working with her own children.
“No matter how frustrating your day is when you get home at the end of it, if you take the time to stop and think, you’ll realize you had many blessings in one day,” she said. “The main thing I’ve learned here is that love and patience can do anything.”
Other services offered by the center include job search support, in-home care and assistance with grooming, and companion services, through which a center employee will assist with the purchase of groceries, driving to doctors appointments and more.
Though many of the center’s clients continue to come to the center for their entire lives, many have “graduated” and no longer need to participate in the services because they have learned and developed the skills they required to integrate back into daily life. One of these young men, McConnell said, has defeated every expectation.
“He has worked at Walmart for over 10 years. He drives and has defeated all the odds of what someone with a disability might face. He started as a cart pusher and he’s meeting every goal,” she said. “He has this disability but the miraculous thing to me is that he’s learning to do all these jobs on his own, without us. He’s doing it for himself with the support from Walmart. All the steps people said he couldn’t take, he’s taken them. He’s doing everything.”
Those successes, the moments when they witness their clients achieve their goals, are what keep McConnell and Burchett enthusiastic and passionate about what they do.
“The biggest change I’ve seen from the beginning is that people now realize that our individuals can have jobs. They can drive cars. It’s known now that they are just like everyone else,” Burchett said. “I don’t care who you are, there will be things you can’t do in life and need help with. That’s what they’re going through and we help them as much as we can.”
The George Chambers Resource Center is located at 1000 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun. Anyone interested in volunteering at the center should contact McConnell at 706-629-2987, ext. 28. Those interested in programs at the center should ask to be referred or reach out to McConnell for more information.