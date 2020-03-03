Moses, a year-and-a-half-old Canary Mastiff, was a bit unsure of his surroundings during a recent visit to the county fire station on Public Safety Drive, but he enjoyed the head scratches and bully rubs even if he wasn’t fond of the smell of smoke from a lingering training exercise or the look of firefighters laden with gear.
“That’s why we are doing what we’re doing,” said Joe O’Neal, Moses’ owner.
Moses was recently certified as a Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club, and the folks who trained him at Whispering Oaks in Murrayville told the O’Neals that Moses would make an excellent therapy dog, so now the gentle giant is in the process of earning that certification as well.
Melody O’Neal said they have been taking the dog to places like Home Depot, Tractor Supply, pet stores and local parks since he was a puppy, and people always respond with delight at the sight of the big, brindled animal. Moses has also accompanied Joe O’Neal to his physical therapy sessions before, and the staff always love to take the dog around to visit other patients.
“Watching other people enjoy him is therapy for me,” said Joe O’Neal, who noted that he has suffered from back and hip issues for some time and dealt with depression as a side effect of his injuries.
Moses has been such a big help to him, he said, that he wanted to share his furry friend with other people who could benefit from an interaction with the dog. Melody noted the improvement in her husband’s life has been important.
“Doing things with Moses is a huge distraction, so it helps him a lot,” she said.
She said Moses has a knack for reading body language, so when folks approach him excitedly he responds in kind. Similarly, those who are more cautious will notice Moses reflects that body language too.
“It’s almost like he can see into you,” Melody O’Neal said.
The visit to the fire station on Monday was part of Moses’ training program, as his family works to expose him to different environments and takes him on different adventures. Eventually, once he becomes a full fledged therapy dog, he will visit hospitals, senior care centers and other places where a little love from a dog can go a long way to brighten someone’s day.
To learn more about Moses, visit his “Moses’ Adventures” Facebook page or check out the March 18 Heritage edition of the Calhoun Times, which will include a more in-depth report about Moses.