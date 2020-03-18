Moses, a year-and-a-half-old Canary Mastiff, was a bit unsure of his surroundings during a recent visit to the county fire station on Public Safety Drive, but he enjoyed the head scratches and bully rubs even if he wasn’t fond of the smell of smoke from a lingering training exercise or the look of firefighters laden with gear.
“That’s why we are doing what we’re doing,” said Joe O’Neal, Moses’ owner.
Moses was recently certified as a Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club, and the folks who trained him at Whispering Oaks in Murrayville told the O’Neals that Moses would make an excellent therapy dog, so now the gentle giant is in the process of earning that certification as well.
Melody O’Neal said they have been taking the dog to places like Home Depot, Tractor Supply, pet stores and local parks since he was a puppy, and people always respond with delight at the sight of the big, brindled animal. Moses has also accompanied Joe to his physical therapy sessions before, and the staff always love to take the dog around to visit other patients.
“Watching other people enjoy him is therapy for me,” said Joe, who noted that he has suffered from back and hip issues for some time and dealt with depression as a side effect of his injuries.
Moses has been such a big help to him, he said, that he wanted to share his furry friend with other people who could benefit from an interaction with the dog. Melody noted the improvement in her husband’s life has been important.
“Doing things with Moses is a huge distraction, so it helps him a lot,” she said.
She said Moses has a knack for reading body language, so when folks approach him excitedly he responds in kind. Similarly, those who are more cautious will notice Moses reflects that body language too.
“It’s almost like he can see into you,” Melody said.
She shared the story of one recent encounter during which an elderly gentleman who had recently lost his on own dog approached Moses and got into the floor with her big dog.
She said the man and dog spent a good deal of time just gently interacting, but she could tell the impact Moses reaction was having on the man.
“I almost cried because it was such an emotional moment for him,” said Melody.
The visit to the fire station was part of Moses’ training program, as his family works to expose him to different environments and takes him on different adventures. Eventually, once he becomes a full fledged therapy dog, he will visit hospitals, senior care centers and other places where a little love from a dog can go a long way to brighten someone’s day.
A sick pup
When Moses was a younger pup, he had a bad reaction to some de-wormer medication. The O’Neals adopted Moses after their previous farm dog passed away, but soon after receiving the medication, they knew something was wrong.
Moses went on to spend four days in intensive care, and veterinarians thought the outlook was pretty bleak, but the dog recovered.
“And he’s been my bud ever since,” said Joe.
Later though, as Moses started to get a bit older, the O’Neals noticed he wasn’t acting much like himself anymore. He began to seem unsure of himself, almost skittish, and his tail rarely wagged. No one could seem to figure out the cause, and the vet suggested it could be a side effect from Moses’ near-death experience earlier in life, but the O’Neals learned they could send Moses for training to help restore his confidence.
That training is what resulted in his certification as a Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club, and it was at his trainer’s suggestion that the O’Neals decided to begin training him to become a therapy dog.
“When he got back from training his tail was wagging so much he was knocking things of tables. He came back super confident,” Melody said.
Already working
The folks at Whispering Oaks, where Moses received his Good Citizen training, told the O’Neals that Moses is a special dog with a unique personality.
“Moses’ personality is not typical. He has this unique ability to bring a smile to everyone. He truly is a gentle giant and simply a miracle of God,” one trainer and evaluator wrote.
The O’Neals say that description is on the nose. In addition to accompanying Joe to physical therapy sessions and visiting patients, Moses has also been a source of comfort for Joe’s own parents, who recently lost their home, three pets and most of their belongings in a house fire.
“Moses has been a source of comfort and joy for them during this difficult time. Moses is full of love and ready to share it with anyone he meets,” Joe said.
The O’Neals have been working to expose Moses to the various environments to which he must become accustomed as part of his training, and they encourage people who see them out to approach and say hello to their four-legged family member.
“If you see him out and about, feel free to come up and interact with him. You will leave with a smile on your face,” said Joe.
To learn more about Moses, visit his “Moses’ Adventures” Facebook page.