The Breast Center at Floyd offers genetic testing that can provide men and women with information about their inherited risk for more than eight types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, stomach and uterine.
Genetic testing looks for mutations in your genes. A mutation is like a spelling error in your genes that could increase your risk for getting certain types of cancer or cause other diseases. Mutations for any type of cancer can come from a mother or a father. Studies show that 10% to 15% of cancers are inherited.
“The purpose of genetic testing is to give individuals as much knowledge as possible so that they can be proactive in taking care of their health,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of Imaging Services at Floyd and Director of The Breast Center at Floyd.
The nurse practitioner team at The Breast Center at Floyd has been specially trained in clinical cancer genetics by City of Hope, a national leader in cancer research and genetics. These nurse practitioners include Karen Craig, LaDonna Holcomb, Joy McGee and Alisha Green.
The first step in to getting genetic testing is to meet with one of the nurse practitioners at The Breast Center. Before the appointment, it’s important to collect and verify the history of all types of cancer in blood relatives and the ages they were diagnosed. Blood relatives include brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The nurse practitioner will collect a complete family history, explain the genetic testing process and will discuss what happens if the test results are positive or negative.
This first appointment lasts one to two hours.
If you decide to proceed with testing after meeting with the nurse practitioner, a blood or saliva specimen will be collected for genetic testing. This specimen is sent to a third-party company for processing and to prepare the genetic testing report.
An appointment to go over genetic testing results will be scheduled approximately four weeks after the first appointment.
Some of the questions asked to determine if genetic counseling and testing are recommended include the following:
♦ Have you or anyone in your family been diagnosed with any type of cancer before the age of 50, especially breast cancer, colorectal cancer or uterine cancer?
♦ Have you or a family member been diagnosed with more than one type of cancer?
♦ Have you or a family member been diagnosed with cancers or tumors that are considered rare?
♦ Have multiple people on the same side of your family had cancer?
♦ Has a blood relative been diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer before the age of 60?
♦ Has anyone in your family been diagnosed with male breast cancer, ovarian cancer or pancreatic cancer?
♦ Have you or a family member been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body?
♦ Is there a known genetic mutation in your family?
♦ Are you of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry?
Depending on your risk factors, which are determined by your family history of cancer and if you have cancer, most commercial insurance companies cover the cost of genetic testing.
To learn more about genetic counseling or testing contact The Breast Center at Floyd at 706-509-6840, option 1.