Local singers have the opportunity to win cash and prizes on Saturday, Aug. 29, when the GEM Theater converts itself into a karaoke competition unlike any Downtown Calhoun has seen before. The night is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Originally, the karaoke competition was to be spread out over two weekends, but GEM Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said they decided to instead condense the two evenings into one “winner-takes-all” event. So far, at least 11 acts are confirmed to take the stage and more are welcome to register to participate.
“We are taking up to 30 contestants,” Brazell said. “If someone wants to take part, all they need to do is register online or give us a call so that we can help them register by the phone.”
Any singing group of four people or less can register. Groups with more than four participants will not be allowed to compete in this event.
First place winners will walk away with $250 and second place winners will take home $100. Third place winners will receive four tickets to any future show at the GEM Theater.
The crowd will choose the winners based on votes. Each vote will cost $1. Admission to the competition is $7 for guests and will be general admission. The theater is working hard to social distance, so only the first 160 people to arrive will be allowed in.
“This is our first time ever doing this show. We wanted to do something fun and low cost for the community that would help us all get out and relieve some of the COVID tension, and karaoke seemed perfect for that,” Brazell said. “We wanted people to be able to sing and have a good time together.”
To register to participate in the GEM’s Karaoke Showdown, visit www.calhoungemtheater.org, wait for the event graphic to appear and then click the ‘More Info’ tab. Complete the document on the following page and submit. Registrants will need to provide a list of three songs, ranked first to third, that they would like to sing at the show.