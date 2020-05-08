The GEM Theatre, while not yet reopened, is set to host its first concert since the start of the local coronavirus outbreak on June 26. American alternative rock band Sister Hazel will take the stage at 8 p.m., pending any further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
GEM Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said the theater’s executive board will be meeting in the coming days to discuss how best to ensure the safety of patrons once doors do reopen, whether that is by enforcing mandatory social distancing for all guests or by selling specially-sectioned seating for those attending with members of their family.
“We want to make sure we’re following CDC and state guidelines set by the governor, and we want to make sure our guests are safe and comfortable,” Brazell said. “We know how important it is to be safe and we want to make sure we’re doing our part in that fight.”
So far, Brazell said she has been able to rescheduled most of the shows previously planned for April and May. All purchased tickets for rescheduled shows will be valid for the new dates, she said, and can be traded in for credit for future shows if patrons are unable to attend.
“I am so thankful that bands and agents have been so flexible and willing to work with me on rescheduling our events. I am one person rescheduling five different shows, but these agents are one person rescheduling, sometimes, hundreds of shows or even a tour, so I appreciate them,” Brazell said. “I also appreciate every person who comes to our events and can’t wait until we can start seeing them again.”
Following Sister Hazel, the GEM will host “Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m., “Carman: Live in Concert” on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Other shows that are currently in the scheduling process include both a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band and a Journey tribute band.
“Once we have more information about exactly when and how we will reopen, we will start announcing more planned events,” Brazell said. “It’s just a matter of making sure we can do that safely.”
Sister Hazel is an American alternative rock band whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock ‘n’ roll and southern rock. Their music is characterized by highly melodic tunes and prominent harmonies.
For more information about the GEM Theatre or to purchase tickets to the June 26 show, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.