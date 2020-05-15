Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre is hoping to reopen its doors full-time for shows, concerts and other events beginning Aug. 1. At its meeting last Thursday, the GEM executive board decided to use the month of July as a “soft reopen” for the venue.
“Closures for theaters and live venues were extended through the end of the month by the governor, so we decided that we would aim for a soft opening after July 4,” Theater Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said. “We want to ease people in to make sure they’re comfortable visiting the theater, and then we hope to be back full-time by Aug. 1.”
According to Brazell, the soft reopen will feature performances from local bands and artists and will be smaller shows with enforced social distancing requirements. She said staff at the theater are currently working to develop seating charts that will allow people to sit together “if they’ve sheltered in place together” and are also working on seating areas for those who would rather sit alone.
“We’re planning on maybe 125 people for those shows,” Brazell said. “So, we’ll have plenty of room to make sure people keep a safe distance from one another. As things start to look better, we will look at slowly adding in more seats.”
Other potential safety measures that the GEM is considering include temperature checks for guests before they enter a show, provided sanitary wipes and sanitizer and the option to select family/friend seating. Tickets for shows that are part of the soft reopen will be “reasonably priced” so as to encourage guest to attend, but Brazell did not yet have an estimate for that cost.
“It won’t be expensive,” she said. “We are just wanting to get people into the theater, to get them comfortable with being there again, and to really get back to supporting our local artists, who could really use our support right now.”
Upcoming shows at the GEM include a special performance from Sister Hazel on June 26, which would be the first show since the COVID-19 outbreak began, followed by “Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m., “Carman: Live in Concert” on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Other shows that are currently in the scheduling process include both a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band and a Journey tribute band.
For more information about the GEM Theatre or to purchase tickets to future shows, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.