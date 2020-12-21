Downtown Calhoun's GEM Theatre recently canceled its holiday film showings of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "It's a Wonderful Life" and announced it would be closing its doors for the remainder of 2020 in response to the rising number of confirmed positive COVID cases in the state. The theatre will reopen in January.
"By closing for a couple of weeks, we hope that we are helping both our general community and our medical community slow the potential spread of the virus," said GEM Theatre manager and marketing director Kim Brazell. "We are looking forward to a better 2021 and are thinking outside the box to create safe entertainment options until the virus is contained and our world is healthier."
Brazell said that staff will continue social distancing and practicing enhanced cleaning measures when the theatre reopens in the new year. She also said all staff and volunteers will be asked to wear face coverings to protect themselves and others.
Theatres across the nation have been hit hard by the pandemic, and many are closing permanently due to losses in revenue. Brazell said that is not the plan for the GEM. Instead, the theatre is turning to the community for help keep it up and running.
"We want to be here for years to come. To offer free movies in the summer to your children and grandchildren. To offer low cost concerts. To create a new era of the GEM. But we need your help," she said in a release posted to the GEM's website. "We are beginning a fundraising campaign to help us through the disaster that is COVID. Any amount will help."
To donate to the Support the GEM Through COVID-19 fundraiser or to see a list of GEM events scheduled for 2021, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.