Downtown Calhoun's GEM Theatre announced earlier this week that it would be bringing back its summer movie series, with showings planned for June 14, June 22, July 13 and July 20 at 10 a.m. The movies are free to watch for both adults and children.
"The coronavirus was really hard on everyone and on us, for sure, with all the scheduling and rescheduling we had to do. The community has been really patient with us and supportive of us during it all, so we are, of course, so glad we can offer a safe 'getting back to normal' event for everyone," said GEM Theatre Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell.
The series will feature recently-released films "Scoob!," a 2020 installment in the Scooby-Doo franchise, "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Tom and Jerry," and "Raya and the Last Dragon."
Concessions will be sold. Drinks are $3, candy, popcorn and pickles will be $2. No outside food or drink is allowed.
In addition to its free summer movie series, the GEM has officially reopened at full capacity for concerts and shows.
The Nelons, a gospel act whose music blends a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk and inspirational tunes into one sound, will take the GEM stage on Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the show are $25 and can be purchased online at calhoungemtheatre.org.