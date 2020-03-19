The GEM Theatre closed its box office this week as a result of the local coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A date for reopening has not yet been announced, and the theater is currently working to reschedule its upcoming shows and concerts through the end of April.
Theater Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said the decision to close the box office was made following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to cancel or reschedule large events in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic.
Four performances will be impacted by the decision to reschedule.
The first, "7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience," which was originally set for Saturday, March 21, has been moved to Thursday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Brazell noted that the May date may potentially be rescheduled again should potential health issues still be a risk. The other three shows — "Charles Esten," "Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience," and "Sister Hazel" — are not yet rescheduled, though Brazell said she is currently in the middle of finding new dates for them.
“This is an unprecedented worldwide event that we are experiencing, and the bands are committed to working with us,” Brazell said. "I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but we want to ensure that our patrons' health is the most important priority. We are working to follow recommendations that our governor, Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control are making."
Ticket reservations and purchases made for the March performance of "7: Bridges" will be good for the May show. All seat assignments will remain the same.
For more information, call the GEM at 706-625-3132.