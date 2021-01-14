The Gordon County Young Farmers on Jan. 9 held its 18th annual Gordon County Young Farmers Classic youth livestock show. The event hosted more than 40 exhibitors and 100 animals, offering young participants the opportunity to show off all the hard work they put into raising their livestock over the years.
The day's events kicked off at around 7 a.m. at the Murray County Agricultural Center on Magnolia Drive in Chatsworth, with participants checking in their livestock for weighing and measuring. The show itself began at 9:30 a.m. with goat showmanship, followed by the goat show, sheep, cattle and pigs.
Judge Adam Verner oversaw each event.
"It was a really excellent event this year," said GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr. "It always is but it's hard to tell right now, with all the extra precautions and things that need to be in place, how events are going to go. This was very safe and very fun for everyone, and I am really proud of how it went."
Carr recognized show's sponsors: Jones Oil Distributor Inc., Gordon County Farm Bureau, Red Carpet Cattlemen, Smith Tractor, 3-J Farms LLC, Northeast Georgia Livestock LLC, Sacketts Western Wear, Johns Cattle Company - In Memory of Jimmy Johns, Calhoun Stockyard, Fairmount Poultry & Building Supply Inc., Landscape Creations, North Georgia National Bank, Sherman Hall Construction LLC, Joey Martin Auctioneers, Calhoun Farm Supply, Hinton Milling, Gravitt’s Farm Supply, Sims Showstock, Tractor Supply- Jasper and the Pickens County High School FFA.
"We rely on their support to make this happen," she said. "Without them, it would be impossible."
The show committee, which helps to organize the event, secure sponsors, set-up and offers all other assistance during the weekend of the Classic included: Carla McMorris, Zach Waters, Carly and Darren Sexton, Greg Jones, Rebecca Macedo, Callie Dobson, Lacy Powell, Jason Johns, Brent McDaniel and Greg Jones.
The GCYF Classic is only one of several opportunities available to young people interested in farming in the county. Members of the organization are also given the opportunity to take part in state conventions, like the upcoming Georgia Young Farmers State Convention on Friday, Jan. 29.
Members participating in the virtual show on Jan. 29 will have the chance to compete in the agribusiness management contest and a photography competition. Photos for the competition can be submitted in the following categories: scenic, human interest, expo or GYF events. Plaques will be awarded to the agribusiness management winners, and the top three photography competition winners in each category will receive cash prizes.
To compete or serve as a virtual voting delegate, reach out to Annemarie Carr at acarr@gcbe.org.