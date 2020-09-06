A fourth suspect in the ATV chop shop operation discovered by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office detectives on Michael Drive was booked into the county jail on Friday.
According to Gordon County jail records, Nicolas Alexander Johnson, 21, of 216 Brownlee Mountain Road, Plainville, was charged with owning, operating or conducting a chop shop and three counts of felony theft by taking.
Three other individuals were arrested on similar charges Tuesday.
Previously reported:
Three people were arrested and a fourth person is being sought by authorities after a two-month investigation related to stolen all terrain vehicles led Gordon County Sheriff's Office detectives to a "chop shop" at 110 Michael Drive in Calhoun.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported the arrests on his website Thursday. According to the press release, Robbie Grant Dotson, 35, and Linda Kay Dotson, 33, both of 110 Michael Drive, and Tyler Clayton Stanley, 22, of 800 Lance Road, Cedartown, were arrested at the scene on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Per Gordon County jail records, Robbie Dotson was initially booked on a theft by receiving stolen property charge, Linda Dotson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and Stanley was charged with failure to appear and two separate probation violations. According to the sheriff's report, Robbie Dotson and Stanley are additionally facing three counts of receiving stolen property, operating a chop shop, removing/altering vehicle identification numbers (VIN), and possession of methamphetamine.
The fourth suspect that the GCSO is searching for has not been named.
The arrests come after a two-month investigation concerning multiple reports of stolen ATVs from around the county. While no surveillance footage or eyewitnesses were available, detectives interviewed a "large number" of people arrested on unrelated crimes and eventually learned the suspects' names and location.
Both Dotsons were already on probation, so on Tuesday the GCSO conducted a probationary search of the Michael Drive residence. There they found two stolen ATVs, a motorcycle with an altered or removed serial number, another ATV with a missing serial number, a stolen trailer and meth.
Stanley, who was also on probation and wanted by another agency, was present at the time of the search.
All three were arrested without incident and are being held in the county jail.