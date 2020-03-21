Gordon County School Superintendent Kimberly Fraker shared the following letter to school system families and the community:
I wanted to take a moment to thank you for all of your patience and understanding as we have worked through the difficulties of this first week of at-home learning. I hope you will agree that our teachers have done a tremendous job of providing instructional materials for our students. It is our goal to continuously improve the at-home learning experience; therefore, we are implementing a few changes as we move forward.
Future student work created by teachers will be provided Monday through Thursday to allow Friday to be a make-up or review day. This should help students with pacing their work and allow teachers time to call families and provide feedback to students as needed. As teachers make regular phone calls to students and families, issues such as missing assignments should be discussed. We understand that families are still adjusting to at-home learning, just as we all are, so we are asking that teachers work with students to make sure they have every opportunity to complete assignments before issuing grades.
Next week we will be providing our next round of packets to students who do not have consistent access to the internet. However, we encourage everyone who can possibly complete the lessons online to do so. If internet connectivity is not consistently available at home but you are able to access email, please provide your child's teacher with an email address where you can receive assignments. We want to make every effort to avoid students or families from having to leave home to obtain materials to continue instruction from home. Principals will work with teachers to ensure printed packets are available to be picked up as a final option for families who have no other way of getting the materials. The dates and times of availability of these packets will be posted next week.
Please know that we understand this is a difficult and challenging time. We know students miss seeing teachers and their friends, and many of you are struggling with making sure your child is staying on track with assignments, all while working full time or worrying about not being able to work right now. Please know that we have resources to assist you. Contact your child's school, and we will work together to help find a solution.
Like me, many of you are concerned for our students who are missing milestone moments because of our closures- performances, games, competitions – which have been canceled through Spring Break. Many more are wondering about other events such as proms and graduations should there be any further extensions of our closure. Please know that, while we do not know exactly what the next several weeks will bring, we do want to preserve and protect as many special events as possible.
Thank you again for all of your support. We will get through this together. Please let us know how we can support you.
Kimberly M. Fraker, EdD
Superintendent