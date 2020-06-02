Gordon County Schools originally rescheduled graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 graduations at both Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School for June, with alternative dates in July.
On Tuesday the school system made the following announcement:
After serious consideration of what is best for our seniors and their families, the system is pleased to announce graduation ceremonies will take place on June 26 at Gordon Central High and June 27 at Sonoraville High. These ceremonies will take place with modifications to comply with current guidelines as the system works in cooperation with local health and public safety officials to plan an event that will honor these students and their hard work, while maintaining a focus on the health and safety of those attending.
School Board Chairman Charlie Walraven said, “It is important to us that every student be given the opportunity to have an in-person graduation experience. The options discussed allow us to do that and keep our June dates which benefits our families.”
“We are excited to properly recognize the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 at each of our high schools,” said Superintendent Fraker. “We are committed to hosting these events in a manner that protects the health and safety of the attendees. For guests who are unable to attend in person, we will make each ceremony available via live stream.”
The proms for each school were scheduled for June 20. Unfortunately, current limits on gatherings and social distancing guidelines prohibit this event in its traditional form; therefore, the schools will offer a modified event. The schools will facilitate a personalized prom on June 20th where students can access a live DJ available through technology with the ability to interact remotely.
In addition, there will be opportunities for students to go to the school for themed-photo opportunities that day.
“While this is not the prom we know our seniors envisioned, we hope this will allow each to make memories through this unique experience,” said Fraker.