The Gordon County Schools Board of Education approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2021 at its meeting on Tuesday that accounts for a 10% reduction in state funding without any furloughs, reduction-in-force moves or layoffs.
All 7.5 staff reductions outlined in the proposed budget were accomplished through attrition, according to Executive Director of Finance Mendy Goble, where the system will not fill open positions. Returning teachers will be offered the same jobs and salaries, without pay cuts, in the coming year.
“We didn’t have to furlough any days, use RIFs or layoffs, so if you had a job last year and chose to stay, you still have a job with no pay cuts,” Goble said.
The fiscal year 2021 budget calls for a projected beginning general fund balance of $17.7 million and an ending balance of $14.37 million, with general fund revenues of $58.2 million and expenditures of $61.5 million. For the fiscal year that began July 1, Gordon County Schools will receive $38.58 million from the state and $16.5 from local taxes, with the remainder coming from other local sources.
Total budgeted fiscal year 2020 revenue for the general fund was $62.6 million, while total general fund revenue for fiscal year 2021 is estimated to be $58.2 million, a decrease of more than $4.4 million. The decrease is caused, in part, due to a 10% reduction in state funding, which amounts to $3.7 million.
The state’s decision to decrease Quality Based Education (QBE) funding was a response to the economic impact of COVID-19, Goble said. It had originally been proposed as a 14% reduction.
To help offset such cuts, Gordon County Schools will receive federal CARES Act funding in the amount of $1.29 million. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March in response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goble said CARES Act funds would be put toward funding the salaries for school-based administrative assistants.
COVID-19 also added expenditures to the general fund for things like purchasing additional cleaning supplies for school campus and transportation maintenance, additional custodial support, supplements at the high school level for online learning services and the purchase of an online learning platform form to be utilized by students who do not wish to return to in-person classes on their school campuses this fall. The total amount of these COVID-related expenditures is $358,700.
“Right now, approximately 10% of our student population has opted for online learning,” Superintendent Kim Fraker said Tuesday, though she said that number is expected to decrease after principles reach out to parents and families to discuss options and explain the steps schools are taking to ensure student health and safety on campus.
Students who do opt for online learning options this fall will have the option to switch back to in-person lessons at the end of the grading period.
Total expenditures for fiscal year 2020 were $66.6 million. Gordon County Schools is reducing expenditures for fiscal year 2021 to $61.5 million, a decrease of more than $5 million. This was accomplished in several ways, including the reduction through attrition of one elementary P.E. paraprofessional position, a travel budget reduction of 25% and the shifting of 50% of the homeless liaison salary to the federal budget.
There will be a public hearing on the tentative budget on Monday, July 20, at 6 p.m. A second public hearing will be held on July 28 at noon in the board room at the Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road S.W. The budget will be considered for final approval at that same meeting on July 28.