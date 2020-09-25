The following School Governance Team meetings were recently announced by Gordon County Schools.
Gordon Central High School
Oct. 29
Nov. 19
Dec. 17
Jan. 28
Feb. 25
March 25
April 29
Each meeting will occur at 7 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. A meeting link will be provided on the school website the day of the meeting.
W. L. Swain Elementary
W. L. Swain’s School Governing Team will meet the third Thursday of August, September, October, January, February and March. Due to COVID-19, all meetings for the 2020-2021 school year will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams at 3 p.m. Those dates are:
Sept. 30
Oct. 15
Jan. 14
Feb. 11
March 11
Sonoraville Elementary School
Sonoraville Elementary School meetings will be in the design room at 2:45 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 28
Nov. 30
Jan. 25
March 29
May 24
Fairmount Elementary School
Oct. 14
Nov. 11
Dec. 9
Jan. 13
Feb. 10
March 10
April 14
May 12
Meetings are at 7 a.m. in the FES design room.
Ashworth Middle School
All meetings will be held at AMS in the conference room at 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 18
Jan. 13
Feb. 10
March 17
April 24
Red Bud Middle School
All meetings are held at RBMS at 7:30 a.m.
Oct. 19
Nov. 16
Jan. 25
March 22
May 17
Red Bud Elementary School
All meetings are held at RBES at 7:05 a.m.
Nov. 10
Jan. 12
March 9
May 11