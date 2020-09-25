Education news

The following School Governance Team meetings were recently announced by Gordon County Schools.

Gordon Central High School

Oct. 29

Nov. 19

Dec. 17

Jan. 28

Feb. 25

March 25

April 29

Each meeting will occur at 7 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. A meeting link will be provided on the school website the day of the meeting.

W. L. Swain Elementary

W. L. Swain’s School Governing Team will meet the third Thursday of August, September, October, January, February and March. Due to COVID-19, all meetings for the 2020-2021 school year will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams at 3 p.m. Those dates are:

Sept. 30

Oct. 15

Jan. 14

Feb. 11

March 11

Sonoraville Elementary School

Sonoraville Elementary School meetings will be in the design room at 2:45 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 28

Nov. 30

Jan. 25

March 29

May 24

Fairmount Elementary School

Oct. 14

Nov. 11

Dec. 9

Jan. 13

Feb. 10

March 10

April 14

May 12

Meetings are at 7 a.m. in the FES design room.

Ashworth Middle School

All meetings will be held at AMS in the conference room at 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 18

Jan. 13

Feb. 10

March 17

April 24

Red Bud Middle School

All meetings are held at RBMS at 7:30 a.m.

Oct. 19

Nov. 16

Jan. 25

March 22

May 17

Red Bud Elementary School

All meetings are held at RBES at 7:05 a.m.

Nov. 10

Jan. 12

March 9

May 11

