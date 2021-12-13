PREP WRESTLING|Gordon Central GC wrestlers off to good start From the Wrestling Warriors Dec 13, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Wrestling Warriors show off their medals and other hardware after placing second Saturday in the Rising Eagle Individual Traditional Tournament at Coosa High School. Wrestling Warriors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Saturday, the Wrestling Warriors team competed in the Rising Eagle Individual Traditional Tournament at Coosa High School and ended up bringing home second place out of 10 teams.The Wrestling Warriors were edged out of 1st place by Woodland, but finished ahead of Red Top, Carrollton, Chattooga, Coosa, Heard County, Armuchee, Rockmart, and Region rival Pepperell.Colton Banks, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, and Johnathan Gonzalez all were first in their weight classes.Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, and Cooper Pass finished 2nd, but did make it to the finals.Brayden Timms was third in his weight bracket and Vance Siburkis placed fourth.Gabe Roberson, Kenly Garland and Browning Marlowe all had wins that added to the team score.The team was back in action Monday at home against North Whitfield and Darlington with wrestling starting at 4:30pm. (Details were not available at press time).Before they did so well at Coosa, the Wrestling Warriors defeated both Rossville 46-30 and Dade County 45-33 last week in a triangular match.Nate Swims, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, and Brayden Timms all went 2-0 in the meet.Landin Siburkis, Vance Siburkis, Johnathan Gonzalez, and Cooper Pass went 1-1 in their weight classes during the night. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now One teen shot, another taken into custody Grand jury list for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 County amends ULDC, ends poultry moratorium Calhoun resident graduates from the Citadel, receives upcoming Army branch assignment GCAC Pets of the Week Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.