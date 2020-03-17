On Tuesday, the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association rendered its all-state teams for both boys and girls. Two local Gordon County athletes made the list.
Gordon Central junior Mercedes Coleman and Sonoraville senior Maliyah Parks received mentions in the Class AA and Class AAA North, respectively.
Coleman is Gordon Central's all-time leading scorer and will look to add to that total this winter when varsity basketball returns. During the 2019-20 season, she averaged 26 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game.
Coleman led the Lady Warriors to a 17-10 overall record, guiding the team back to the state playoffs for the third year in a row. GC lost a heartbreaker to Bremen 59-58 in the first round.
Maliyah Parks, the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix's lone senior, earned herself a co-player of the year distinction. She shares the honor alongside Jefferson's Livi Blackstock.
Parks wrapped up her varsity career as Sonoraville High School's all-time leading scorer with over 1,600 points and 1,100 rebounds.
The Lady Phoenix concluded 2019-20 with a 23-7 overall record, advancing the Class AAA Elite Eight, but fell to then-defending state champion Johnson-Savannah 58-49.
A list of all players selected in their respective classification levels can be seen on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's website.