The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published its all-state teams for both boys and girls on Thursday and two Gordon County athletes made the list.
Sonoraville High School senior Maliyah Parks made the AAA first team list at forward, while Gordon Central junior Mercedes Coleman made the AA second team at guard.
Parks, the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix’s lone senior, earned herself a co-player of the year distinction. She shares the honor alongside Jefferson’s Livi Blackstock.
Parks wrapped up her varsity career as Sonoraville High School’s all-time leading scorer with over 1,600 points and 1,100 rebounds.
The Lady Phoenix concluded 2019-20 with a 23-7 overall record, advancing the Class AAA Elite Eight, but fell to then-defending state champion Johnson-Savannah 58-49.
Coleman is Gordon Central’s all-time leading scorer and will look to add to that total this winter when varsity basketball returns. During the 2019-20 season, she averaged 26 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game.
Coleman led the Lady Warriors to a 17-10 overall record, guiding the team back to the state playoffs for the third year in a row. GC lost a heartbreaker to Bremen 59-58 in the first round.
A list of all players selected in their respective classification levels can be seen on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s website.