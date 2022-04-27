For the second straight year, the Gordon Central High School girls golf team is headed to the 2A state tournament.
The Lady Warriors, led by the 1-2 punch of junior Kayla Silvers and senior Caitlyn Chilito, had a solid 162 score from those two players to easily win the Area 7/8-2A tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Course.
"I'm very proud of the girls," Gordon Central girls golf head coach Bo Dooley said. "They played very well at Area, but I think we've played good golf all year. It just all came together for us at Area. But I'm really proud of how hard they've worked and how they've come together as a team and now, we're looking forward to the state tournament."
Silvers was the Area tournament gold medalist, shooting a personal-best round of 78 and Chilito finished with an 84 and teammate Alyssa Menchaca also played well with their team score of 162 putting them 37 strokes ahead of second-place Bremen, which had a 199. Fannin County came in third with a 216.
"So proud of the girls for the work they put in that helped us win the Area tournament," Dooley said. "Winning it was one of our goals because we played well in a lot of tournaments this year, but weren't quite able to win them, so it felt good to win the Area."
Besides the Area, the team also had top three finishes at the Heritage tournament, where they were second, and at the Dalton Catamount Invitational, where they were third.
Dooley says Silvers is just a solid player.
"Kayla does a really nice job," he said. "She always hit it straight down the middle off the tee box and she gives herself a chance to get to the green pretty quickly. She works really hard at the game. She's a good athlete. She's just a really good kid with a great attitude and I'm very proud of her winning the individual championship."
He said Chilito, who is headed to Piedmont University on a golf scholarship, also had a good day.
"Caitlyn did a great job," Dooley said. "She has an outstanding long game. She really hits itslong off the tee box and usually gets herself in great position with that first shot.