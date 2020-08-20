Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.