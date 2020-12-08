On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) met with officials from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office after receiving a request to assist them with investigations related to the 2020 General Election.
The GBI’s role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by the Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office. GBI agents will conduct interviews and investigative acts regarding allegations of fraud as reported to the SOS’s Office.
Questionable election related activity should be directed to the SOS’s Office at https://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/emailelectionscomplaint.asp.