The Garden Buddies Garden Club annual plant sale will kick off Sunday and continue through the end of May, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year’s sale will include a garden tour, a new feature that club member Linda Turner said will help shoppers visualize what the plants they are purchasing could look like in their own gardens at home.
The sale and garden tour will be held at Turner’s home in Sugar Valley, at 1210 Hill City Road.
Turner, a master gardener whose own collection of flowers and shrubbery has been developed over the last 40 years, said the sale will include reasonably priced flowers and native plants that grow well in North Georgia. Many of the plants will be perennial, while others will be drought resistant. Tomato plants and a variety of seeds will also be available for purchase. Turner said she believes drought resistant plants are particularly important for local gardeners because they both save time and money by requiring less water to survive.
“You can’t have a lot of plants in your garden that have to be watered all the time. I mean, you can, but no one wants to do that unless they have a sprinkler system to help them,” Turner said. “Most people, I think, don’t have that for their gardens, so I think it’s important that the plants we offer don’t really need to be watered except occasionally.”
In addition to the garden tour, this year’s plant sale will include the opportunity to do a bit of crafting and purchase antiques from Turner’s own collection. She said the items for purchase include everything from wooden toys to antique farming equipment. All of them have been kept in good condition over the years.
All plants and for sale items have been donated by members of the club. The proceeds from the plant sale go toward funding Garden Buddies’ charitable projects in Calhoun and Gordon County.
For more information about the sale, specific plants or antiques, contact Linda Turner at 706-629-1439.